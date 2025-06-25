His Majesty, Ohna Sergeant Awuse Emerges Chairman South South Monarch Forun

His Majesty, The Wise King, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom, Rivers State has emerged the Chairman, South South Monarchs Forum.

King Awuse emerged the chairman on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at the 14th annual conference of South South monarchs which took place at Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The Cross River State Governor, His Excellency Bassey Otu and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa were among the dignitaries present at the colourful event.

Board of Trustees and Executive Leadership of the Forum is as follows:

1 HM King Dr Edmund M. Daukoru FIC, CON – Mingi XII, Amanyanabo of of Nembe Kingdom Chairman, Board of Trustees (Bayelsa)

2 HM Maj Gen Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd) mni, CFR – Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees (Delta)

3 HRM Alhaji Aliyu Kevin Danesi – Oba Idanesi II, Aidonogie of South Ibie Secretary, Board of Trustees (Edo)

4. His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V – Grand Patriarch of the Efik Kingdom & Obong of Calabar Trustees (Cross River)

5. HRM Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso Abe 1, OON,JP – Ovie of Uvwie Trustee (Delta)

6. HRM King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III CON, JP Perekule XI, Amanyanabo of Grand Bonny Trustee (Rivers)

7. His Majesty, The Wise King, Ohna Sir Sergeant Chidi Awuse, DSSRS, Nneweli Emohua Xiii, Oloh iv and Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom – Chairman, South – South Monarchs Forum (Rivers)

8. His Eminence Nteyin (Dr) Solomon Etuk CFR, JP – Oku Ibom Ibibio Worldwide, President Ifim Ibom Ibibio Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium LGA & President General, Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers Vice Chairman, South – South Monarchs Forum (Akwa Ibom)

9. HM King Bubaraye Dakolo – Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama – Publicity Secretary (Bayelsa)

10. HRM Pere Stanley Perediegha Luke, Kalanama VIII – Pere of Akugbene-Mein Secretary (Delta)

11. HRM Dr Etim Okon Edet – Paramount Ruler of Bakassi LGA Legal Adviser/Trustee (Cross River)

12. HRM Sylvester O. Ikhumhen JP – Onojie of Ewatto – Trustee (Edo)

13. HRM Mallam Ali Suleiman – Ogieaga of 3 Ibie Financial Secretary (Edo)

14. HRM Mene Suanu T.Y Baridam JP – Gbenemene Bua Bangha, Kasimene Bangha VI Deputy Financial Secretary (Rivers)

15. HRM Uche Irenuma – Obi of Abavo Deputy Publicity Secretary (Delta)

16. Deputy Publicity Secretary (Akwa Ibom)

(17) HRM Prof Azinge – Asagba of Asaba, Trustee (Delta)