Archbishop Enyindah Bans Politicians From Using Church Pulpits For Political Talks

The Niger Delta Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has prohibited the use of church platforms for political speeches.

The decision, announced in a memo dated May 30, 2025, comes after concerns over the abuse of sacred church platforms by politicians addressing congregations.

The directive, signed by the Archbishop of the Niger Delta Province, Most Reverend Dr. Blessing C. Enyindah, follows resolutions made at the Provincial Episcopal Meeting held on February 5, 2025, at All Saints Cathedral, Uyo, and subsequent consultations with diocesan clergy leaders on May 16, 2025, at the Archbishop’s Office in Isiokpo.

According to the memo, church platforms, including the lectern, should no longer be given to individuals—especially politicians—to address the church congregation.

In cases where politicians are allowed to speak, they must be explicitly warned not to make political statements.

Should they fail to comply, clergy members are instructed to courteously retrieve the microphone or turn it off to prevent political discourse.

Archbishop Enyindah emphasized that this decision must be communicated to all clergy and congregations within the province and that strict compliance is expected. The statement warned that violations of the directive will not be tolerated as the move was aimed at preserving the sanctity of church services and ensuring that church platforms remain dedicated to spiritual matters rather than political agendas.