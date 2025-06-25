News
IAUE Announces New Appointments
The following persons have been appointed by the Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Professor Okechuku Onuchuku to serve in the following positions:.
HEAD OF ST JOHN’S CAMPUS
- Professor Clement Ogbonda
ASSOCIATE DEANS
- Faculty of Education- Dr Love Nwamadi
- Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences – Dr Peter Nwagor
- Faculty of Social Sciences- Dr Tamunosaki Taylor
- Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education- Professor Anne Asouzu
DIRECTORS
- Academic Planning- Professor Joseph B. Kinanee
7.Institute of Distance Learning- Professor Kontein Trinya
- Deputy Director of Institute of Distance Learning -Professor Keziah Achuonye
- Research and Development- Professor Nduka Wonu
- University Advancement Centre -Professor Gift Nwiyi
- Teaching Practice -Professor Ajoku Lawrence
- Ideas, Creativity and Innovation -Professor Samuel Amaele
- Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies- Professor Kingdom Ohia Nwaenyi
- Dr Sophia Daniels- Deputy Director, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies
- SIWES- Dr (Mrs) Silverline N. Igweagbara
- Sports – Dr Samuel Gentle Kitoye appointed Acting Director Sports
- Centre for Entrepreneurship- Dr Patience Spencer Acting Director
- Quality Assurance -Professor Levi Doe Kalagbor
- Dr Smart Cyrus- Deputy Director Quality Assurance
- Dr Glory Godpower Echie- Assistant Director Community Service
- Dr Emmanuel Wichendu Oji-Deputy Director College of Continuing Education
- Professor Kenneth C. Uzoeshi- Director Institute of Education
- Professor Reuben Ogidi- Director School of Basic Studies
- Professor Marlyin Ochioma- Deputy Director School of Basic Studies
- Business and Investment – Dr Goodhope Igwe
HEADS OF DEPARTMENT
- Marketing – Dr Ikechi Prince Obinna
- Office and Information Management-Dr (Mrs) Joy Ndimele
- Employment Relations and Human Resource Management- Dr (Mrs) Dumo Nkesi Opara
- Entrepreneurship- Dr Lawrence Amadi
- Primary Education and Early Childhood -Dr Beatrice O. Amadi-Ali
- Educational Technology -Professor Stanley Mandah
- Educational Foundations- Dr Jerome Wosu
- Library and Information Science- Professor Boma Beatrice Obi
- Adult Education and Community Development -Dr Ephraim Kpenu
- Business Education- Dr Sampson Wagbara
- History and Diplomatic Studies -Dr Anthony Offor
- English and Literary Studies -Professor Glory W. Worukwo
- Linguistics – (Dr Mrs) Kathryn Enwere
- Mass Communication- Dr Scholarstica Amadi
- Fine and Applied Arts – Dr Sotonye Allen Orubu
41 . Music- Dr (Mrs) Nkem Ugoji
- Religious and Cultural studies- Professor Otto Agi
- Foreign Languages and International studies – Dr (Mrs) Juliet Elikwu
- Biology- Dr Austin Okwelle
45. Chemistry – Dr Chioma Festus
- Human Kinetics and Sports Science – Professor Geraldine I. Ekpo
- Integrated Science – Dr Wisdom J. Owo
- Computer Science- Dr (Chief) James Michael
- Physics – Dr Dagogo Franklin Ibim
- Mathematics-Dr Isoboye George
- Geophysics – Dr Gberato Oliver
- Political Science – Professor Vincent Ahamefula Elemanya
- Sociology- Celestine Dr Poroma
- Social Work – Dr Odike Ebenezer Levi
- Special Education – Dr Samuel Ubani
- Home Economics, Hospitality and Tourism. Professor Reginah Nchelem Azunwena
CHAIRMAN
- Results Verification and Validation- Professor Nathaniel Ojekudo
- Dr Lawrence Amadi- Vice Chairman
Dr Ngozi Okiridu
Public Relations Officer