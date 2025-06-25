News

IAUE Announces New Appointments

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 24 minutes ago
0 2 minutes read

The following persons have been appointed by the Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Professor Okechuku Onuchuku to serve in the following positions:.

 HEAD OF ST JOHN’S CAMPUS

  1. Professor Clement Ogbonda

ASSOCIATE DEANS

  1. Faculty of Education- Dr Love Nwamadi
  2. Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences – Dr Peter Nwagor
  3. Faculty of Social Sciences- Dr Tamunosaki Taylor
  4. Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education- Professor Anne Asouzu

DIRECTORS

  1. Academic Planning- Professor Joseph B. Kinanee

7.Institute of Distance Learning- Professor Kontein Trinya

  1. Deputy Director of Institute of Distance Learning -Professor Keziah Achuonye
  2. Research and Development- Professor Nduka Wonu
  3. University Advancement Centre -Professor Gift Nwiyi
  4. Teaching Practice -Professor Ajoku Lawrence
  5. Ideas, Creativity and Innovation -Professor Samuel Amaele
  6. Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies- Professor Kingdom Ohia Nwaenyi
  7. Dr Sophia Daniels- Deputy Director, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies
  8. SIWES- Dr (Mrs) Silverline N. Igweagbara
  9. Sports – Dr Samuel Gentle Kitoye appointed Acting Director Sports
  10. Centre for Entrepreneurship- Dr Patience Spencer Acting Director
  11. Quality Assurance -Professor Levi Doe Kalagbor
  12. Dr Smart Cyrus- Deputy Director Quality Assurance
  13. Dr Glory Godpower Echie- Assistant Director Community Service
  14. Dr Emmanuel Wichendu Oji-Deputy Director College of Continuing Education
  15. Professor Kenneth C. Uzoeshi- Director Institute of Education
  16. Professor Reuben Ogidi- Director School of Basic Studies
  17. Professor Marlyin Ochioma- Deputy Director School of Basic Studies
  18. Business and Investment – Dr Goodhope Igwe

HEADS OF DEPARTMENT

  1. Marketing – Dr Ikechi Prince Obinna
  2. Office and Information Management-Dr (Mrs) Joy Ndimele 
  3. Employment Relations and Human Resource Management- Dr (Mrs) Dumo Nkesi Opara
  4. Entrepreneurship- Dr Lawrence Amadi
  5. Primary Education and Early Childhood -Dr Beatrice O. Amadi-Ali
  6. Educational Technology -Professor Stanley Mandah
  7. Educational Foundations- Dr Jerome Wosu
  8. Library and Information Science- Professor Boma Beatrice Obi
  9. Adult Education and Community Development -Dr Ephraim Kpenu
  10. Business Education- Dr Sampson Wagbara
  11. History and Diplomatic Studies -Dr Anthony Offor
  12. English and Literary Studies -Professor Glory W. Worukwo
  13. Linguistics – (Dr Mrs) Kathryn Enwere
  14. Mass Communication- Dr Scholarstica Amadi
  15. Fine and Applied Arts – Dr Sotonye Allen Orubu

41 . Music- Dr (Mrs) Nkem Ugoji

  1. Religious and Cultural studies- Professor Otto Agi
  2. Foreign Languages and International studies – Dr (Mrs) Juliet Elikwu
  3. Biology- Dr Austin Okwelle

45.  Chemistry – Dr Chioma Festus

  1. Human Kinetics and Sports Science – Professor Geraldine I. Ekpo
  2. Integrated Science – Dr Wisdom J. Owo
  3. Computer Science- Dr (Chief) James Michael
  4. Physics – Dr Dagogo Franklin Ibim
  5. Mathematics-Dr Isoboye George
  6. Geophysics – Dr Gberato Oliver
  7. Political Science – Professor Vincent Ahamefula Elemanya
  8. Sociology- Celestine Dr Poroma
  9. Social Work – Dr Odike Ebenezer Levi
  10. Special Education – Dr Samuel Ubani
  11. Home Economics, Hospitality and Tourism. Professor Reginah Nchelem Azunwena

CHAIRMAN

  1. Results Verification and Validation- Professor Nathaniel Ojekudo
  2. Dr Lawrence Amadi- Vice Chairman

Dr Ngozi Okiridu

Public Relations Officer

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 24 minutes ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

HYPREP Tenders Scorecard As Dekor, Kagote, Ngofa, Fakae, Vikue, Others React

54 seconds ago

His Majesty, Ohna Sergeant Awuse Emerges Chairman South South Monarch Forun

3 minutes ago

Justice Mary Odili To Chair NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee

17 minutes ago

Dakuku Links Quality Healthcare Delivery To Consistent Innovations, Capacity Building

19 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button