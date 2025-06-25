IAUE Announces New Appointments

The following persons have been appointed by the Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Professor Okechuku Onuchuku to serve in the following positions:.

HEAD OF ST JOHN’S CAMPUS

Professor Clement Ogbonda

ASSOCIATE DEANS

Faculty of Education- Dr Love Nwamadi Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences – Dr Peter Nwagor Faculty of Social Sciences- Dr Tamunosaki Taylor Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education- Professor Anne Asouzu

DIRECTORS

Academic Planning- Professor Joseph B. Kinanee

7.Institute of Distance Learning- Professor Kontein Trinya

Deputy Director of Institute of Distance Learning -Professor Keziah Achuonye Research and Development- Professor Nduka Wonu University Advancement Centre -Professor Gift Nwiyi Teaching Practice -Professor Ajoku Lawrence Ideas, Creativity and Innovation -Professor Samuel Amaele Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies- Professor Kingdom Ohia Nwaenyi Dr Sophia Daniels- Deputy Director, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies SIWES- Dr (Mrs) Silverline N. Igweagbara Sports – Dr Samuel Gentle Kitoye appointed Acting Director Sports Centre for Entrepreneurship- Dr Patience Spencer Acting Director Quality Assurance -Professor Levi Doe Kalagbor Dr Smart Cyrus- Deputy Director Quality Assurance Dr Glory Godpower Echie- Assistant Director Community Service Dr Emmanuel Wichendu Oji-Deputy Director College of Continuing Education Professor Kenneth C. Uzoeshi- Director Institute of Education Professor Reuben Ogidi- Director School of Basic Studies Professor Marlyin Ochioma- Deputy Director School of Basic Studies Business and Investment – Dr Goodhope Igwe

HEADS OF DEPARTMENT

Marketing – Dr Ikechi Prince Obinna Office and Information Management-Dr (Mrs) Joy Ndimele Employment Relations and Human Resource Management- Dr (Mrs) Dumo Nkesi Opara Entrepreneurship- Dr Lawrence Amadi Primary Education and Early Childhood -Dr Beatrice O. Amadi-Ali Educational Technology -Professor Stanley Mandah Educational Foundations- Dr Jerome Wosu Library and Information Science- Professor Boma Beatrice Obi Adult Education and Community Development -Dr Ephraim Kpenu Business Education- Dr Sampson Wagbara History and Diplomatic Studies -Dr Anthony Offor English and Literary Studies -Professor Glory W. Worukwo Linguistics – (Dr Mrs) Kathryn Enwere Mass Communication- Dr Scholarstica Amadi Fine and Applied Arts – Dr Sotonye Allen Orubu

41 . Music- Dr (Mrs) Nkem Ugoji

Religious and Cultural studies- Professor Otto Agi Foreign Languages and International studies – Dr (Mrs) Juliet Elikwu Biology- Dr Austin Okwelle

45. Chemistry – Dr Chioma Festus

Human Kinetics and Sports Science – Professor Geraldine I. Ekpo Integrated Science – Dr Wisdom J. Owo Computer Science- Dr (Chief) James Michael Physics – Dr Dagogo Franklin Ibim Mathematics-Dr Isoboye George Geophysics – Dr Gberato Oliver Political Science – Professor Vincent Ahamefula Elemanya Sociology- Celestine Dr Poroma Social Work – Dr Odike Ebenezer Levi Special Education – Dr Samuel Ubani Home Economics, Hospitality and Tourism. Professor Reginah Nchelem Azunwena

CHAIRMAN

Results Verification and Validation- Professor Nathaniel Ojekudo Dr Lawrence Amadi- Vice Chairman

Dr Ngozi Okiridu

Public Relations Officer