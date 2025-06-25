Lawyers Boycotts Bayesa State Courts Over Kidnap Of Judge

The Yenagoa branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday boycotted court proceedings across Bayelsa State in protest over the abduction of Justice E.G. Umokoro, a judge of the Bayelsa State High Court.

Justice Umokoro was kidnapped on Saturday evening by armed men disguised as police officers at an eatery in the Ekeki area of Yenagoa.

The judge was reportedly waiting for his daughter, who had stepped inside to buy bread, when he was taken.

Chairman of the NBA Yenagoa branch, Mr. Somina Johnbull, strongly condemned the abduction and called on security agencies to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of the judge.

“Justice Umokoro is not just a serving judge, but also a former Chairman of our branch.

“We demand his safe return and expect security agencies to deploy all available resources and tactics to rescue him,” Johnbull said.

In response to the incident, NBA members across Bayelsa stayed away from courtrooms and gathered at the judiciary headquarters in Yenagoa, holding discussions in groups while the association engaged security agencies in consultations.

On whether the boycott would continue, Johnbull said the association would take the decision “one day at a time,” depending on developments.

Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Alonyenu, had earlier assured the public that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are actively working to secure the judge’s release.

He confirmed that security operatives are reviewing surveillance footage and social media videos related to the abduction. Governor Douye Diri has also directed security commanders in the state to rescue the judge and apprehend those behind the incident.