NUJ Seeks Support Of Traditional Institutions

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has solicited for the support of the traditional institution in its effort to complement other efforts to make the society a better place for all through accurate and balanced reporting.

State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Paul Bazia – Nsaneh made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council (RSTRC), HRM Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara IV of Apara Kingdom said synergy with the traditional rulers is key in reaching the grassroot, engendering peace and stability in the state.

Comrade Bazia said the new exco has come to change the narrative so as to usher the state to a new era of political, economic and social prosperity.

The State NUJ Chairman said traditional rulers are key drivers of development in their domains as they represent the values and tradition of the people.

“As journalists, we believe that every story in Rivers State should be written with the aim of creating opportunities. The essence is to sell the state to the world”, Bazia remarked.

Urging the Chairman of the RSTRC to support the upcoming Media Summit, the Rivers NUJ Chairman said the aim of the summit is to drive a new economy outside politics and oil.

He thanked the royal father for playing host to the NUJ executives and pledged to always support the council in its activities.

In his remarks, Chairman of the RSCTR, HRM Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo commended the new NUJ exco for their electoral victory, as he harped on professionalism.

Eze Worlu while noting the importance of journalists in the society , tasked the new exco to pursue integrity and dignity in their job of reportage.

He advised against unethical practices, and underscored the importance of reporting developmental issues that will help improve society. Highlights of the visit include exchange ideas and group photographs with council chairman and members.