Royal Father Advises Rivers People To Vote For Good Governance

The Amanyanabo of Obumuton-Chiri in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty King Darrick Acheseomie, has expressed gratitude to the people of the kingdom for their peaceful disposition.

According to him, their support in all ramifications since he ascended the throne has enabled the Kingdom to achieve remarkable development.

King Darrick said this while fielding questions from journalists, during the activities marking the fifth anniversary of his coronation in his palace in Port Harcourt. He noted that in spite of the economic challenges facing the nation, the people of his kingdom have remained law abiding and peaceful.

” Honestly I thank the people of Obumuton-Chiri for their progressive and peaceful disposition since I took over the throne as Amanyanabo.

” We will continually do more to ensure that people living in Obumuton-Chiri live peaceful and harmoniously with their neighbors” , King Darrick said. The royal father used the forum to advise both indigenes and non indigenes to protect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as that will constitute the main instrument to a progressive future in Rivers State.