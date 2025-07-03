NCSU Hails Wike, Fubara, Others Over Reconciliation

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has applauded the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, the suspended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and other stakeholders in the State for taking practical steps to resolve the protracted political crisis rocking the State, describing the reconciliation moves as a significant milestone in bringing about peace,, progress and development in the State.

The Rivers State Chairman of NCSU, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, who made the commendation in an interview in Port Harcourt, expressed gratitude to all parties to the crisis and other stakeholders for toeing the path of peace and genuine reconciliation.

He said the coming together of Chief Wike, Governor Fubara and the state lawmakers, after several months of being at loggerheads, is the best thing that has happened to the State, contending that the resolution of the lingering political crisis in the State would usher in the State the much-needed peace, progress, development and prosperity.

He further noted that the decision by the warring parties to sink their differences and embrace peace and reconciliation would ultimately pave the way for the return of democratic governance in the State, and thanked Chief Wike for the significant roles he has played in making sure that Governor Fubara retains his seat as Governor of the State.

He said Wike should be rest-assured that at the end of the day, history would judge him kindly as somebody who threw up Governor Fubara in the political turf and brought him to political limelight.

According to him, the FCT Minister should be proud and happy that he gave to the State and the people a wonderful gift in the person of Governor Fubara.

He said the decision by the Minister to mend fences with the suspended Governor at this critical period in the history of the State is one of the best decisions to move the State forward, and urged him to continue to support the Governor to succeed.

Osumah said the decision of Chief Wike and the lawmakers loyal to him, to bury the hatchet and work with Governor Fubara is commendable, as it would create the enabling environment for the Governor to continue his good works of providing the dividends of democracy to the people, when he is subsequently reinstated.

The labour leader thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for coming to the rescue of Rivers State once again, by reconciling the Minister with his estranged political godson, saying, the President’s continuous interventions in the affairs of the State are a pointer that he truly loves the State and her people.

He, therefore, appealed to President Tinubu to ensure that the reconciliation of Wike, Governor Fubara and the lawmakers truly set the tone and template for quick return of democratic governance in the State.

He re-echoed Governor Fubara’s comment that all the parties to the crisis had fought a good fight, but noted that this is the time for peace, healing and genuine reconciliation, saying, no price is too much to pay for these vital ingredients, to position the State once more on the trajectory of development and prosperity.

Osumah said this is also the time for all supporters of Chief Wike and Governor Fubara to put behind them the events and pains of the past months, and align themselves with what would ultimately be beneficial to the State, as the interest of the State supersedes every other parochial interests.

He particularly appealed to the supporters of Governor Fubara to align themselves with his present actions, disposition and thought processes, by permanently burying the hatchet, and embracing peace, even though the price to pay in doing this may be huge and heavy. While thanking Governor Fubara for his mature approach to issues and his peaceful disposition, Osumah assured him of the continued support of civil servants in the State.