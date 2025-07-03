Ibas Hails Rivers Angels For Winning Trophy

…Pledges ₦50m To Team

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has hailed State owned Rivers Angels Football Club for retaining the President’s Federation Cup Women’s title.

Rivers Angels beating Nasarawa Amazons after 4-2 on penalties during the finals at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, on Saturday, claimed the title for the 10th time

Speaking to journalists after the win, Vice Admiral Ibas, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika expressed joy over the win.

“This is absolutely unprecedented. There’s nothing like it. We are proud as Rivers men and women that our girls can put up such a feat, and we are proud as a government.

“His Excellency, the Administrator sent me here to encourage the girls at this final. So I think it’s a wonderful thing. It’s a great feeling, and there are no words to describe it.

“Before the match, I also conveyed His Excellency’s best wishes to the team. I told them that the Rivers State Government is very proud that you are even here in the finals and that if you do your best, you can be absolutely certain that Rivers State Government is going to recognize you”, he stressed.

The SSG conveyed the Administrators promise of ₦50 million to the Rivers Angels and used the avenue to encourage Team Rivers athletes who won medals during the 2024 National Sports Festival to remain coordinated as government is working on redeeming the pledge to them.

The team manager of Rivers Angels, Mrs Matilda Otuenne, thanked God, noting that the team has been dedicated and hardworking in order to achieve the feat. Rivers Angels’ previous triumphs were in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2024.