This Peace Must Be Genuinely Sustained To Rejuvenate Our State. We Must Embrace Unity Of Purpose – Rivers Women Prayer Group

In view of the ongoing resolution of the political rift in our State and the gradual coming to terms by our leaders, we, Rivers Women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for SIM, most heartily commend their commitment to embracing peace and total reconciliation as we continue to ask for complete and speedy resolution of all disputes in the interest of the State.

It is important to call on our people to remain steadfast and to jettison every form of negative tendencies and ill-feelings towards the reconciliation and resolution as mediated by the President.

We are confident in the process and believe that it will bring lasting peace as one united family and one people with a shared vision of advancing our State.

It is our hope that we all adopt the time-tested principle of “no-victor-no-vanquished” to enable us move forward. Therefore, we must leave all that has transpired in the past to history and be more hopeful of the future by uniting as a people driven more by the interest of developing and moving our State forward.

Rivers Women Unite for SIM will continue to fervently pray, ardently supporting the peace process and the resolution of every impasse. Reconciliation and restoration of normalcy will remain our goal.

We must commend Mr. President for being a listening father and playing the fatherly role to facilitate the speedy resolution of the political impasse in our State. We are certain that in no distant time he will lift the emergency rule and restore all democratic institutions in the state.

We are also grateful to our leaders and stakeholders, especially Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike and members of the State House of Assembly for taking deep reflection on the issues and coming together to resolve their differences in the interest of the State and the people.

We will continue to pray for genuine and total healing of all followers of the leaders and people of Rivers State to ensure that this peace will be sustained and consolidated to the benefit of our dear State.

Thank you

SIGNED

1. Comr. Glory N. Sunday

2. Belema Oningiye