It’s The Peace Of A Graveyard As Long As The Rivers People Don’t Know What They Agreed On – Briggs

Briggs declared pointedly: “It’s the peace of a graveyard as long as the Rivers people don’t know what they agreed on.”

She argued that while political leaders from the PDP and APC, including suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, might have come together to announce a truce, the people of Rivers State remained in the dark about the actual terms and conditions behind the so-called peace.

According to Briggs, true reconciliation cannot be built on secrecy and political convenience alone.

She warned that unless the deal genuinely addressed development, security, and the welfare of ordinary citizens — rather than focusing merely on retaining political control ahead of future elections — the calm would prove temporary.

“The issue of Rivers State is too big for speculation,” she said, stressing that citizens must be informed and involved. Briggs further criticized the dominance of political godfatherism in the state, warning that without openness and accountability, Rivers people risk being sidelined once again in decisions that directly affect their future.