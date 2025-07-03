Fathers Reminded Of Responsibilities

…As ESOCS Church Celebrates 2025 Fathers Day

This Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS) rent the air as fathers of the church joined their counterparts all over the world to celebrate the 2025 Fathers Day amid funfair.

The weeklong activities of the Diobu District of the church featured prayers, praise & worships, bible study, Seminar, Novelty match between the Fathers and the Mothers of the church culminating into the thanksgiving church service on Sunday June 15.

Highlight of the event penultimate Sunday was cutting of the anniversary cake by the christian fathers of the district.

Speaking with newsmen at the sideline of the event, the District chairman, Senior Apostle Gabriel Agbaere was full of commendation for the fathers of the church for their favourable disposition towards their responsibilities especially in the church of God.

He added that practical Christianity entails one trying as much as possible to practice what they are taught on their everyday living.

Speaking earlier during the Seminar that dwelt on the theme: “A Responble Christian Father, the Resource Person who is also the Diobu Provincial Secretary II, prophetess Mercy Umah taught about the role of an ideal father to include protection of and provision for the family as well as being a role model to the children through his character.

According to her “the role of the father equally includes loving his wife which in turn produces submission in reciprocity.

Mrs Umah stated however, that in as much as it is the duty of the father to provide for the family’s upkeep, he should not over stretch himself to provide for the family.

“It is the duty of the wife to equally support the father in his responsibility”. She further lectured on the need for fathers to involve their children in the planning and not to die under the Economic and Financial pressure occasioned by the current economic reality in the country.

According to her, “Being a father is not only an obligation but a calling (Ps 103 vs 13)”.

Prophetess Umah reiterated the need for fathers to be physically present in the family circle for full impactation and as well get involved in what concerns their children.

She made it clear that fathers are the head of the family and should not abdicate or neglect this God given role for anybody.

“Try your best to provide for the family and as well as plan for unforeseen circumstances of the family within your limit and not to emulate others”.

She further spoke on the importance of one to involve his wife at the decision-making stage as according to her “women are more intuitive and natural shock absorber and know how to maneuver out of critical situation”. The Resource Person advised further that fathers should find out their individual limits and be able to make their burden known to the family members for empathy and assistance, urging that they should always renew their commitment to their family as they celebrate every other year with a view to improving on their responsibilities in the interest of the next generation.