67yr-Old Woman Delivers Baby Girl After Carrying Pregnancy For 11 Years

In an extra ordinary medical and spiritual event, 67 year old Mrs Martina Okoro, a native of Nkpakpi Ututu in Arochukwu LGA of Abia state defied biology, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl (BBG) on Sunday June 22, 2025.

The delivery came after an astonishing eleven year Pregnancy, a journey Mrs Okoro attributes to divine intervention. “It’s only God who can do this after all hope was lost”. To God be the glory for what he cannot do doesn’t exist” she cried.

Mrs Okoro, a devout christian with the Assemblies of God Sec, revealed that she had been carrying the pregnancy since 2014 and claimed that God revealed to her that she would deliver a baby girl.

Against all odds, her faith remained unshaken throughout the prolonged gestation period.

Medical experts are yet to provide an explanation for this rare occurrence as pregnancies typically last only nine months. However, mother and newborn are reported to be in good health.

The news has sparked widespread amazement, with many celebrating it as a miracle while others awaits further scientific classification.

When our reporter who hails from the same community with the lady probe further as to the possible cause of such unusual occurrence, it was revealed that she had disagreement with her late husband sometime in the past. She parked her property and return to her parents with this early pregnancy.

When she returned after settlement as usual, the husband demanded for the normal traditional cleansing as one who could have had an extra marital affairs while alone as tradition demands, but the woman reportedly refused.

She insisted in her innocence and that doing so will also conflict with her faith. There was a hot exchange of words, the man laid a curse on her and the pregnancy.

And that was the end of the marriage as the woman left finally with her four sons who later grew up and relocated to Aba with their mother for greener pastures.