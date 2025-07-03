VC, IAUE Receives Accolades For Inclusiveness In Appointment

The Chairman of Senate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt, Rivers State Professor Okechuku Onuchuku was on Wednesday June 25, 2025 praised for demonstrating inclusiveness through the promotion and appointment of Professor Obodoegbulam Agi Otto, a Professor of African and Comparative Religion who is visually impaired as the Head of the Department of Religious and Cultural studies.

Speaking on the floor of the House, after those newly appointed introduced themselves to Members of the Senate, a Professor of Stylistics, Professor Daniel Ndubuisi Ogum affirmed that the appointment which will go a long way in the annals of the University reflects excellence in academics and the University’s commitment to promoting equality, diversity, equity, fairness, inclusion, breaking barriers, stereotypes, and stigmas associated with disability.

It also demonstrates that individuals with special needs can excel when given leadership roles, he added.

He hoped that the appointment would inspire others to pursue academic and leadership careers, promote role models, mentorship opportunities and unique perspectives in problem solving approaches.

While commending the Acting Vice Chancellor for best practices in disability inclusion, he noted that the act would enhance the reputation of the University as a leader in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and change cultural and societal attitudes towards those with Special Needs, in addition to promoting greater understanding, acceptance and global visibility.

Recall that Professor Daniel Ndubuisi Ogum spearheaded the establishment of the Special Needs Education programme in the University during his tenure as the Dean of Postgraduate School.

The Professor of Stylistics also advised that newly employed staff should be posted to Departments to serve as foundation staff based on their qualifications.

In another development, Associate Dean Postgraduate school Professor Chibuzor Chile Nwobueze has advocated for the institution of a University Lecture. Speaking on the floor of the House, he pointed out that every university ought to have three lectures namely Inaugural Lecture, University Lecture and Valedictory Lecture.

Presently, only the Inaugural Lecture and Valedictory Lecture are given at IAUE. He therefore prayed the House to approve that the University Lecture be instituted in the University to bridge the gap.

The Peace Expert cited the importance for his motion to be approved as connecting the academic community to the broader society and contributing to national discourse, offering practical suggestions to allowing established academics to present their contributions to knowledge and societal development.

The lecture he further stated would provide a forum for brainstorming on contemporary issues and serve as the bridge to peace and development.

Professor Chibuzor Chile Nwobueze prayed the House to see the lecture as a blessing to be wished for.

The Director Academic Planning Professor Joseph Kinanee reeled out programmes due for resource verification and accreditation and enjoined Deans and Heads of Department to work together in love and cooperation to attain full accreditation status of their respective programmes.

While emphasizing that the exercise is not new to staff of the institution, he stressed the need for them to be ready and to work towards the common goal of university.

Earlier the Chairman of Senate Professor Okechuku Onuchuku congratulated Members for a successful Convocation ceremony and thanked everyone for putting in their best for the university to achieve the positive result.

He appealed to Deans, Directors of Centres and Heads of Department to ensure that those allocated courses carry out their duties effectively.

Professor Onuchuku directed them to ensure that allocated courses are taught effectively or reassigned to only those committed to the teaching the courses.

Lecturers were also advised to maintain decorum and uphold dress code standards. Results presented from the Faculties of Administration and Management Sciences, Education Humanities, Natural and Applied Sciences, Social Sciences, Vocational and Technical Education, Centre for Continuing Education CCE were approved by the Senate.