Random Political Vibes: Wike & Fubara, A Seamless New Dawn

Even those who pray daily for miracles—hoping the impossible becomes possible—are still irked by the renewed alliance between Wike and Fubara.

It’s a reminder that political allegiances are complex, and history often repeats itself in unexpected ways.

Just because previous leaders found it challenging to shed the arrogance of power and settle their differences doesn’t mean others should be bound by the same constraints. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON, GSSRS —has once again shown that he is more than just a tough exterior.

His recent moves reveal the unpredictable nature of a man who, beneath the facade, possesses genuine humane traits.

As they say, “The rich also cry,” and even the strongest can be vulnerable.

For Gov. Fubara, choosing humility—as exemplified in the scripture that preaches, “humble yourself, and you will be exalted”—is a bold, strategic move.

Critics condemning his reconciliation with his political father and family are simply sore losers, unable to see beyond their own biases.

This alliance, forged in uncanny humility and pragmatism, is set to change the negative narrative that estranged political godfathers and their godsons cannot be reconciled by a third party.

At this point, the political sagacity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be studied and emulated by other leaders.

While some may remain on the sidelines, history shows that alliances built on ‘humility’ and ‘strategic’ reconciliation often pave the way for progress, both for the actors and the community at large.

The question is: Are we ready to embrace this new chapter?

Or do we continue to cling to old narratives of division that seem to have become a turning point for those who fed fat on the crisis?

No matter how fragile this peace maybe with its attendant crisscross, the bottom line is that the gladiators have shocked the naysayers. Written by Chief Obiaruko Ndukwe, a political analyst, commentator and President of Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative