RSG Urges Residents To Prepare For Flood Risks, Warns Against Illegal Land Reclamations

The Rivers State Government has taken note of the recent advisory from the Federal Government identifying Rivers State as one of the high-risk areas for potential flooding this year, alongside several other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In response to this warning, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is deploying teams to Rivers State and other at-risk regions to sensitize residents on flood preparedness and mitigation measures.

The Rivers State Government fully supports this initiative and urges all residents, especially those in flood-prone communities, to take necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.

In light of the heightened flood risk, the Rivers State Government has also reiterated its stance against illegal land reclamation activities, which exacerbate environmental degradation and worsen flooding conditions.

Unapproved reclamation of wetlands and other ecologically sensitive areas disrupts natural drainage systems, putting communities at greater risk during heavy rainfall.

The government warns that it will not tolerate such activities and will take strict legal action against individuals or organizations found culpable. Offenders will face prosecution in accordance with environmental protection laws.

Call to Action

Residents are advised to:

· Clear drainages and avoid dumping waste in waterways.

· Relocate to safer grounds if residing in flood-prone areas.

· Cooperate with emergency response teams and heed official advisories.

· Report illegal land reclamation or other environmental violations to the appropriate authorities. The Rivers State Government remains committed to protecting the environment and ensuring the safety of all residents. We urge everyone to take proactive steps to mitigate the impact of potential flooding and adhere to environmental regulations.