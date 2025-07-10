Port Harcourt Lawyer, Bright Nda-Owhor Shot Dead In Rumuomasis

…NBA Mourns, Demands Justice

The Nigerian Bar Association in Rivers State has been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of prominent lawyer, Bright Nda Owhor, Esq., who was fatally shot in a shocking incident on Saturday evening.

According to family sources, the tragic event occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on July 5, shortly after Owhor had finished shopping at a supermarket along Okigwe Street in Rumuomasi, his hometown in Port Harcourt. Eyewitnesses said three unidentified armed men entered his vehicle and shot him at close range before escaping. Strangely, nothing was stolen, raising suspicion of a targeted killing.

Following the attack, frantic efforts were made to save his life. He was first rushed to Save a Life Hospital but was reportedly denied treatment. A subsequent attempt was made at St. Martin’s Hospital on Stadium Road, but no improvement was recorded.

Owhor was eventually transferred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, where he was placed on oxygen. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 6.

Reacting to this sad development, the Nigerian Bar Association, President, Mazi Afam Osigwe has condemned the murder, charging the Nigerian Police to bring the pepertrators to book.

Part of his statement reads “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic killing of Bright Nda Owhor, a member of the NBA Port Harcourt Branch, who was reportedly murdered in cold blood last night.

“Bright Nda Owhor was a promising young legal practitioner whose life was cut short in a most senseless and brutal manner. His untimely death is not just a painful loss to his family and colleagues, but also a stark reminder of the deepening insecurity that continues to plague our society.

“The NBA unequivocally condemns this heinous act. No society that claims to be governed by law and order can tolerate the unchecked violence and impunity that such killings represent. The right to life is the most fundamental of all rights, and its violation in such cruel fashion is unacceptable under any circumstances.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, and all relevant security agencies to commence an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this killing. We demand that the perpetrators be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done, and swiftly too.

“We also urges the relevant authorities to take concrete steps to address the rising tide of insecurity affecting both citizens and legal professionals across the country. Our members cannot continue to serve society under the constant threat of violence and death.

“The NBA will closely monitor this matter and will not relent in pursuing justice for our slain colleague. We also extend our deepest condolences to the family of Bright Nda Owhor, the NBA Port Harcourt Branch, and the entire legal community mourning this profound loss. “May his soul rest in peace. Amen,” he stated.