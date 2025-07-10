Ibas To Revitalize Moribund Agricultural Facilities In Rivers

The Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to revitalizing moribund agricultural facilities as part of a strategic initiative to stimulate industrial growth and create meaningful employment opportunities for the youth.

The Administrator made this declaration following an extensive inspection tour of key state-owned agricultural facilities, including PABOD Farm in Elimgbu Community, Atali Farms in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area, Siat Nigeria Limited in Ubima (Ikwerre LGA), and the Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre, on Friday.

Expressing concern over the underutilization of these critical assets, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized the urgent need for their revival, stating that doing so would not only diversify the state’s revenue streams but also generate much-needed jobs for Rivers’ teeming youth population.

“We have seen firsthand how richly endowed our state is, yet it is disheartening to observe the neglect of these government investments. These facilities were established for the benefit of our people, and it is our collective responsibility to protect and optimize them. Unfortunately, due to past mismanagement, we now must allocate resources to revive them,” he said.

The Administrator assured that his administration possesses the political will and institutional capacity to breathe new life into these abandoned facilities, ensuring that previous investments yield tangible returns for the people of Rivers State.

“The good news is that we are determined to act. We will explore all available options to reactivate these facilities, ensuring they serve their intended purpose—creating employment and empowering our citizens. It is the government’s duty to provide the best for its people, and we are fully committed to this cause,” he affirmed.

During his visit to Siat Nigeria Limited, Vice Admiral Ibas engaged with company executives, local government representatives, and traditional rulers, reiterating his administration’s dedication to fostering public-private partnerships that drive economic growth.

“I commend the existing harmony between Siat Nigeria, the host communities, and the government. Such collaboration is a model for sustainable development, as it ensures that communities take ownership of projects within their domains. We encourage other private sector players to emulate this approach for the collective benefit of our people,” he stated.

Also, the Administrator pledged to revitalize the Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre, enhancing its capacity to equip youths with specialized technical skills tailored to industry demands. This initiative underscores the Rivers State Government’s broader agenda to harness agriculture and vocational training as catalysts for economic transformation, job creation, and sustainable development.