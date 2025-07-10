Uniport Alumni Association Appoints New Board Of Trustees

The University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association formally inaugurated its Board of Trustees for the 2025–2029 tenure in a landmark ceremony on Friday.

The newly inaugurated Board of Trustees is chaired by Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill, a prominent politician, business leader, and longtime supporter of the UNIPORT Alumni Association. Other members of the Board include Dr. Patterson Ogon, Hon. Anayo E. Nwonu, Mr. Samson Akpibere, Mr. Austin Okeze, and Ms. Chiadikobi Emmanuella-King.

The event, attended by members of the National Executive Council, Chapter Presidents, and distinguished alumni from across the globe, was described as historic by stakeholders, as the Association continues its drive to reposition itself as a force for societal impact and institutional advancement.

In his keynote address, National President of the Alumni Association, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, former minority whip in the Nigerian Senate, described the inauguration as a defining moment in the association’s evolution.

“Today, we constitute a Board that will serve as the moral compass, legal backbone, and strategic guardian of our Association’s long-term vision,” he said.

Senator Nwokocha praised the individual and collective credentials of the Board members, stating that their ratification by Congress is a reflection of the immense trust and credibility they command within the alumni community.

“We will look to you for wise counsel, critical review, and strategic alignment as we embark on our vision to Reconnect, Reinvest, and Reposition the Uniport Alumni Association,” he added.

The President also unveiled four flagship projects set to drive the association’s developmental agenda in the years ahead:

1. A High Flyer Scheme and Premium Hostel to promote academic excellence;

2. The establishment of a Library, Museum, and Alumni Hall of Fame;

3. A functional Agric Hub for food production and entrepreneurship;

4. An Alumni Bakery and Bottled Water Plant to promote social enterprise and sustainability.

Responding on behalf of the Board, the Chairman, Prince Tonye Princewill, expressed deep humility and a strong sense of responsibility in accepting the appointment.

“We are here not to preside, but to serve; to serve as stewards of integrity, guardians of trust, and partners in the progressive transformation of this association,” Princewill said in his acceptance speech.

He emphasized the Board’s commitment to work in close partnership with the National Executive Committee to ensure alignment, transparency, and accountability in the implementation of the association’s strategic goals.

“Beyond the letters of the constitution lies a deeper obligation: to lead with compassion, to act with integrity, and to ensure that every decision we take strengthens the foundation of this association for future generations,” he added.

The inauguration ceremony closed with a renewed call for unity, excellence, and collective purpose among all alumni, as the University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association embarks on what many described as a new era of relevance and impact. Members of the board will serve for a single term of four years.