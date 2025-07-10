Sen Mbata Inaugurates Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution Review Committee

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has inaugurated its 2025 Constitution Review Committee with a charge to strengthen the body’s framework for greater unity, transparency, and the wellbeing of Ndigbo globally.

The inauguration ceremony, held over the weekend in Enugu, was presided over by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata.

The National Publicity Secretary and spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, in a statement released on Sunday added that while addressing members of the Committee, Senator Mbata underscored the importance of an effective constitution in guiding the administration and activities of the organisation.

“We look forward to a strengthened constitution that will enhance transparency, credibility, trust, strong grassroots and membership participation, unity, and the general wellbeing of Ndigbo, wherever they may be,” the statement said.

The Igbo leader tasked the committee to prioritise the oneness and collective good of the Igbo nation in the course of their assignment.

According to him, the committee has one month to submit its interim report, which will be presented to Imeobi, the highest decision-making body of Ohanaeze.

In his response, the Chairman of the 2025 Constitution Review Committee, Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN), expressed gratitude to Ohanaeze and Senator Mbata for entrusting the team with what he described as an “onerous but noble task.”

“We assure you that we shall give Ohanaeze the constitution it deserves. Our team will do its best to deliver a document that will stand the test of time and serve the interest of Ndigbo,” Idigbe stated.

Other members of the committee include: Chief Dili Biosah; Barr. Anozie Obi (Mni); Chief Ray Nkemdirim; Hon. Barr. C.J. Okori-Akirika; Dr. Dozie Nwosu; Barr. Dr. Boniface Chima; Chief David Nwachukwu; Prof. Osita Nnamani Ogbu; Prof. Fabian Onah; Barr. Henry Akunebu (SAN); Mr. Calistus Ekenze; Barr. Ndubuisi Agumagu; Dr. John Okolie; Prof. Chinwe Obaji; Dr. Grace Okudo (AIG Rtd); Barr. Okeagu Ogadah; Barr. Chizoba Iheka