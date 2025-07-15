Three Years After MVP Honour, Rt. Hon. Dekor Remains an Impactful Lawmaker

Three years after he bagged the Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame award by OrderPaper Nigeria in 2022, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has continued to exemplify enviable leadership and dedication in Nigeria’s National Assembly.

Rt. Hon. Dekor was presented with a formal recognition memento on July 14, 2022 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, as a prelude to the induction into the Most Valuable Parliamentarian Hall of Fame.

His induction into the MVP Hall of Fame was a testament to his passionate, impactful and effective service as Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, a role in which he has consistently championed the interests of oil-producing communities and the Nigerian populace at large.

Since that landmark recognition, Rt. Hon. Dekor has not only sustained but expanded his impact through numerous awards and commendations, including the prestigious HOSTCOM National Merit Award and multiple Federal Lawmaker of the Year accolades such as the TRENDSETTER Award and DMOMA Lawmaker of the Year.

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor who bagged National Network Newspaper Leadership Award in 2019, also bagged Best Federal Lawmaker Award in 2022.

Rt. Hon. Dekor was among 180 eminent Nigerians who received the prestigious Honorific Award for Outstanding Leadership Service to God and positive contribution to humanity. The colourful ceremony which was held at the Birch Freeman’s Methodist Cathedral, Badagry, Lagos attracted people from all walks of life including Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu.

These honors and many others too numerous to mention here, reflect his unwavering commitment to public service, legislative excellence, and community development.

In the course of his service at the Green Chamber, Rt. Hon. Dekor, a one time Deputy Speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly as well as Works Commissioner, has remained a driving force in legislative initiatives that address the socio-economic challenges of his constituents in Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency and beyond.

His work has consistently focused on improving infrastructure, advocating for host community rights, and fostering sustainable development in Rivers State and the Niger Delta region.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor’s leadership style—marked by dedication, transparency, and responsiveness—has earned him respect across party lines and among civil society organizations, including the media.

Rt. Hon. Dekor’s ability to translate policy into tangible benefits for the people underscores why he remains a role model for lawmakers nationwide.

As we mark this three-year milestone since his MVP Hall of Fame award, it is fitting to commend Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor for his continued excellence and service.

His journey embodies the spirit of public-spiritedness and performance-driven leadership that Nigeria’s democracy needs to thrive.

The numerous awards and recognitions he has garnered serve not only as personal achievements but also as inspiration for others to emulate in pursuit of national progress.