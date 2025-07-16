Mbah Mourns Buhari, Hails His Forthrightness, Patriotism

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the passing of former President, Mohammad Buhari, describing it as a colossal loss to the entire nation.

Reacting to the sad development, Governor Mbah, in a condolence message personally signed by him on Sunday, described Buhari as one of the most patriotic and honest Nigerian leaders to have ever led the country.

“President Buhari made his entrance into Nigerian governance space in 1984 and 2015. On both occasions, his pedigrees of truthfulness, integrity and patriotism stood out. He demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood.

“He was an embodiment of service and dedication to the fatherland. His life was a lesson to upcoming leaders that leadership is about the downtrodden and the vast number of people who needed development.

”His public service career was glittering and outstanding. His simplicity and forthrightness were virtues that endeared him to millions across Nigeria, and even beyond.

“Although he leaves behind a void that will be difficult to fill, there is much comfort in the fact that his life was an inspiration, and his vast legacies are engraved in the sands of time.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Enugu State, I mourn the passing of this astute General, a committed patriot and a leader whose engaging persona was circumscribed round Nigeria and its people.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to his immediate family, the Government and people of Katsina State, the Federal Government and the entire people of Nigeria,” he stated. Mbah prayed that Almighty God would grant the soul of the late president an eternal repose.