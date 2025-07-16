Buhari Was A Disciplined Man – Obi

Labour Party 2023 Presidential Candidate Peter Obi has described the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed today, as a disciplined man.

Writing in his X handle, Obi said “I have just received the shocking news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

“His death provides a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole.

‘President Buhari has always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader.

“When I met him during the electioneering, he received me warmly and spoke like a statesman appreciating my effort and how I had impacted the youths, not minding that he was from the opposite party.

”He did his best for a nation that gave him the rare opportunity of ruling it twice as a military Head of State and as an elected President.

To his wife, children, extended family, and to all Nigerians, I extend my deepest condolences.

‘May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. “And for our dear country Nigeria, may this moment remind all of us in leadership that life is fleeting, we must serve with sincerity, compassion, and a deep sense of accountability. May we build a Nigeria where justice, unity, and peace prevail?” Ameen.