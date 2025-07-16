Buhari, Also Mourned By GEJ

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a profound national loss, stating that Nigeria has lost one of its foremost leaders and that he personally mourns the passing of a respected colleague and elder.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday, Jonathan paid glowing tribute to the late president, praising his life of sacrifice, integrity, and devotion to national duty.

“His legacy will continue to endure in the hearts of all who value sacrifice, integrity, perseverance, and devotion to national ethos,” Jonathan said.

Buhari, who passed away in a London clinic at the age of 82, served Nigeria as both a military Head of State (1984–1985) and as democratically elected President (2015–2023); one of only a few in Nigerian history to hold both roles.

Jonathan described Buhari as a notable leader, patriot and elder statesman, commending his courage, discipline and selfless public service.

He also highlighted the former president’s commitment to peace and progress and the widespread respect he earned for his decency and integrity.

“He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation,” Jonathan noted.

On behalf of his family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the former president extended condolences to Buhari’s family, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians who are mourning the national figure.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” he prayed. The passing of Buhari has drawn tributes from across the political spectrum, marking the end of an era for one of Nigeria’s most enduring and controversial leaders.