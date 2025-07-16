Amaechi Condoles Buhari Family

It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of our former President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who departed this life on July 13, 2025, in London.

President Buhari was more than a leader—he was a statesman whose disciplined commitment to integrity, national service, and the fight against corruption left an indelible mark on our nation’s conscience.

I had the privilege of serving under his administration as Minister of Transportation for two terms, during which I witnessed firsthand his unwavering dedication to the progress and stability of Nigeria.

He led with quiet strength, courage, and a deep love for the country he served with honour— both in uniform and in civilian leadership.

His belief in accountability, order, and national pride will continue to inspire generations to come.

As we mourn this irreparable loss, we also celebrate a life devoted to duty, patriotism, and sacrifice.

May the Almighty grant his family the fortitude to bear this pain, and may Nigeria remain guided by the principles he stood for.

Rest in peace, Baba. Your legacy endures.