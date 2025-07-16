Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts To Former President Buhari’s Death

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigeria’s former President, General Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a hospital in London.

In an official statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze described the news of Buhari’s death as shocking and called on Nigerians to offer prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.

General Buhari, who held several key positions in Nigeria’s political history—including Military Head of State, Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), and two-term civilian President from 2015 to 2023—was acknowledged for his service to the country.

Reacting to the news, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, said:

“President Buhari was a leader who contributed his quota to the Nigerian project at different times when duty called.

The history of the country is incomplete without him.”

Senator Mbata further urged Nigerians to unite in prayer for the late President and support his grieving family.

“We enjoin Nigerians to pray for the repose of his soul, while also praying that God Almighty may grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” he added. Ohanaeze Ndigbo joins millions of Nigerians and world leaders in mourning the loss of the former president, describing the moment as one of reflection and solemnity for the nation.