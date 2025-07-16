Nkoro Pressure Group, Ama-Ibi Swears In Officers

…Pledges Support For Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

A leading sociopolitical pressure group in Rivers State, the Ama-Ibi Kirika Ama Ibi of Nkoro kingdom, has marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of a 30-member executive team.

This diverse group of officers, drawn from various political backgrounds within Nkoro kingdom of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, has pledged to champion the positive advancement and political development of Nkoro.

Speaking at the ceremony which held at Admiralty House, Olu-Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, President General of the group, Sir (Hon) Minawari Dipiriye emphasized the group’s central mission: to end political marginalization, ensure fair representation, and let the “political light” shine on Nkoro through unity and purposeful action.

He said the newly inaugurated officers has been entrusted with a three-pronged approach, namely: Development of the Ama-Ibi Curriculum by prioritizing the creation and advancement of a structured program to guide the group’s activities; Fostering collective progress as well as strengthening the organization’s influence; and Encouraging personal development among members.

To ensure progress, each officer is required to submit regular reports on their committee’s activities, while the leadership, under the guidance of Hon. Warisenibo Michael Igolima, reviews these reports and provides necessary support.

Ama-Ibi Kirika Ama Ibi’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda was also highlighted, reinforcing the group’s commitment to rekindling hope and driving development in Nkoro kingdom.

Recognizing Nkoro kingdom’s roots as a fishing community, Minawari stated that the group has empowered members with fishing gear and materials.

For those not engaged in fishing, financial assistance is provided through personal contributions, as the organization is not government-funded.

Support also extends to students and mothers, particularly in academic pursuits, reflecting Ama-Ibi’s holistic approach to community development.

Sir Hon. Minawari called for greater mobilization and prayers for divine guidance, urging all members to work towards securing political appointments and sustainable growth for Nkoro kingdom and its satellite communities.

In his speech, the General Secretary of the group, Catechist Morgan Denison Sokari, emphasized the significance of the event as a milestone not just for Ama-Ibi, but for the entire Nkoro kingdom.

Sokari expressed hope as he handed over certificates of appointment to the new officers, highlighting the importance of the Ama-Ibi group in uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds and political affiliations.

He underscored that meaningful change often begins with a few determined individuals.

The assembly, he noted, is not solely about leadership but about nurturing the community and showcasing the values of Nkoro kingdom.

Kick starting the goodwill messages, the Director of Media and Public Relations, Hon. (Dr) Amb. Angela Anthony Oju-Kienmie articulated her vision for a united and progressive community.

With a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Oju-Kienmie reflected on her lifelong desire to contribute to the development of her homeland.

She emphasized the importance of unity among the diverse political factions within the Ama-Ibi group, a coalition formed to foster collaboration and progress within Nkoro.

Dr. Oju-Kienmie’s journey to this moment was marked by a deep introspection and a quest for purpose. After completing her recent political tenure as Vice Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro LGA, she sought divine guidance, praying for clarity on her next steps.

This led her to connect with like-minded individuals, including her brother and national leader, Hon Warisenibo Michael Igolima, who recognized her potential and invited her to join the organization.

In his contribution, a distinguished son of the area, Moses Jaja said he was speaking not as a partisan figure but as a devoted advocate for the Nkoro kingdom.

He emphasized that the essence of their mission transcended political affiliations; it was rooted in a shared commitment to uplift one another. Reflecting on the past failures of organizations like NSF, he urged attendees to prioritize community needs over personal ambitions, highlighting that true strength lay in unity and collective purpose.

Also speaking, the group’s Head of Security, Stephen Afanya Sokari, the Head of Security, expressed his gratitude for being part of an organization that embodies the aspirations of the Nkoro kingdom, acknowledging the significant vision of National Leader, Hon. Warisenibo Michael Igolima, whose dedication he deeply respects.

In his goodwill message, Youths Leader, Pastor Ibitoroko Diepiriye emphasized the enduring impact of marginalization in Nkoro, which had plagued the community for over two decades.

“The youth have been marginalized,” he declared, underscoring their struggle and the mission of Ama-Ibi to advocate for their rights.

The group’s Director of Political Bureau, Rt. Hon. Livingstone Elijah Joshua, in his message emphasized the organization’s mission to unite the minds of its members for the greater good of Nkoro kingdom. With a passionate tone, he articulated the gathering’s purpose: to harness the skills of technocrats and professionals within the community, fostering collaboration on initiatives that would enhance the welfare of Nkoro.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Eunice Nnetegam, a lecturer at the Rivers State University, re-emphasized that membership of the group spans various political affiliations, including the APC and PDP, as well as community members not engaged in politics, with a shared goal of fostering unity and collective action.

She urged the newly inaugurated officers to embrace their responsibilities with diligence and teamwork, reminding them that their success would not only benefit the Nkoro kingdom but also elevate their influence at state and federal levels. With the 2027 elections on the horizon, she highlighted the critical need for unity, particularly encouraging women to step into political roles and actively participate in shaping their community’s future.