Court Rules Out Foul Play In Mohbad’s Death, Recommends Prosecution Of Nurse

The Lagos State Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu has concluded its inquest into the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, ruling out foul play or homicide in the case.

In a verdict delivered on Friday, Magistrate C.A. Shotobi determined that Mohbad’s death was not caused by violence or external harm but pointed to medical negligence as a contributing factor.

The court specifically recommended the criminal prosecution of auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who administered an injection to the late singer without a valid prescription from a qualified doctor.

The magistrate found that Ogedengbe acted with gross negligence, describing her conduct as both unlawful and professionally irresponsible.

During her testimony in March 2025, Ogedengbe admitted to giving Mohbad a tetanus injection. Shortly after, the singer reportedly began vomiting and showing signs of a severe reaction.

“In accordance with Section 29 of the Coroner Laws of Lagos State, this court recommends that the Director of Public Prosecution initiate appropriate legal proceedings against Feyisayo Ogedengbe for unauthorized medical practice and gross negligence,” Magistrate Shotobi stated.

The coroner also highlighted that Mohbad’s earlier petition to the police accusing singer Naira Marley and music promoter Sam Larry of assault and intimidation should be thoroughly investigated, based on evidence presented during the inquest.

Additionally, the court criticized Mohbad’s father for proceeding with a rushed burial without insisting on an autopsy, which could have helped clarify the cause of death earlier.

Mohbad’s wife was also faulted for treating him at home rather than seeking urgent hospital care. Mohbad died on September 11, 2023, under unclear circumstances, prompting national protests and widespread demands for justice.