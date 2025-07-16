Gunmen Kidnap Govt Contractor, Demand N100m Ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a government contractor, Engr. Lucky Ugbo, at Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government of Delta State.

It was gathered that the government contractor was kidnapped by the gunmen at his residence in Ogwashi-Uku.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, on Monday, July 14, 2025, disclosed that Ugbo was abducted at about 8:45 p.m. last Tuesday.

The woman, who lived close to Ugbo’s house, said the operation was carried out by heavily-armed gunmen who invaded the contractor’s residence and abducted him.

She said: “The gunmen were heavily armed and were dressed like security agents. They laid siege in an uncompleted building close to his house.

“Ugbo went out and was just returning to his house when they suddenly swooped on him as his wife came out to open the front door for him.

“The gunmen fired several shots into the air, before marching their victim into the darkness on foot, just as Ugbo’s wife wailed and begged the gunmen to release her husband.

“Many of us who live close watched the incident from afar. We thought the gunmen were security agents.

“Since the incident, the kidnappers have called his wife twice, demanding N100 million as ransom for Ugbo’s freedom.”

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers. “The police are aware of the kidnapping of Mr Ugbo. We are on the trail of the kidnappers and equally making serious efforts to rescue the victim,” Edafe said.