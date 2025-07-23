CDCs Urged To Protect Govt Property

Community Development Committees in Okrika Local Government Area have been told to protect government projects and property located in their various communities.

The Administrator of the Okrika Local Government Area, Engr. Tamunobipiboye Thompson Isodiki, KSC gave the advice at Ojimba Ama in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State while presenting Life Jackets to the community.

Engr. Isodiki was not happy when he was told the last set of Life Jackets donated by an individual in the community was nowhere to be found .

He said “Government projects and property sited in any community is meant for the overall good and benefits of the people and not to be carted away for private use”

The Administrator charged the current leadership of the Ojimba Community to make adequate arrangement to safeguard the life jackets donated by the Council.

He said the provision of the Life Jackets become necessary to safeguard lives of people plying the Ojimba – Port Harcourt Route, saying that no matter any one claiming to be expert in swimming life jackets are needed.

Sir. Isodiki advised passengers on board to always insist on wearing the life jackets, saying”it is compulsory and mandatory to put on the life jackets before entering the boats.

The Administrator later visited the Ojimba Community Primary School, where he promised that the school would be fenced to avoid encroachment and secure the premises.

On complain by the Community for lack of portable water, Engr. Isodiki, said that the Council would consider the reactivation of the Community Water Scheme in order to make water available for the Community.

Briefing the Administrator, the Chairman of Ojimba Community, Mr Belema Francis complained of lack of pipe borne water in the community, saying that the Bore hole Water provided by Doctor Sampson Parker in former Commissioner in the State had packed up long time ago and appealed to the Council to come to their aid.

Mr Francis thanked the Administrator for the donation of the Life Jackets twenty in number which the community had been yearning for, for the past six months, saying that this gesture was highly commendable and timely. The Administrator was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Staff, Dr Paul Wakama, the Secretary of the Council, Dame Joyce Dala, the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA), Mrs Lasiki Hart and other Principal Officers of the Okrika Local Government Council.