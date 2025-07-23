Newly Inducted Members of Rumuolumeni PCRC Urged to Uphold Integrity

As the Rivers State Police command under the able leadership of CP Olugbonga Adepoju, the DPO of Rumuolumeni Police Station, CSP Ngozi Ada Oha has urged members of the Police Community Relation Committees (PCRC) to focus their energy and resources on completing the ongoing PCRC secretariat within the division.

The DPO who spoke when she received an award from the Rumuolumeni PCRC Exco at the weekend, emphasized that the facility will serve as a vital hub for lectures and activities.

She expressed gratitude for the honour and dedicated it to God, even as sh thanked CP Adepoju for his mentorship, and her family.

CSP Oha assured residents of Rumuolumeni and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education of their safety, reinforcing her commitment to community security.

In her speech at the event, the State Chairman of PCRC, Mr. Voke Emore, highlighted the importance of community engagement and urged new members to embrace their roles responsibly.

He reminded them that their induction does not grant immunity from misconduct, emphasizing the need for integrity in their service.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Rumuolumeni PCRC, Chief Dr. Brown Amachree noted the rigorous screening process for the 21 new inductees and encouraged them to support the ongoing secretariat project. In closing, Mr. Godwin Osah, Chairman of the organizing committee, thanked all guests and inductees for their contributions to the event’s success.