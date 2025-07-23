Why We Honoured Princess Ogan -Boys Brigade, Wakirike Students

The Secretary/Chief Administrator of Okrika Battalion Council, Boys’ Brigade, Nigeria, Rivers State Council. Amb. Kalada Francis says the choice of Amabelemabo Hon Princess Ibiene Ogan as a patron was influenced by her outstanding contributions to issues that concern Okrika youth.

This is just as the Wakirike Students Union has also honoured Princess Ogan for her invaluation contributions to education in the area.

Amb. Francis made the disclosure during the investiture of Princess Ogan as a patron of the Boys Brigade, 26th Okrika Company, Okrika Battalion Council held at the St Saviours Anglican Church, Igbiri-Ama in Okrika local government area on Sunday.

According to him, Boys Brigade’s patrons are carefully selected in view of the crucial roles they play in nurturing youths in Christian discipline, leadership, and moral integrity, in addition to supporting causes that uplift humanity.

He stressed further that Princess Ogan, who is also fondly called Mam Light, has demonstrated sufficient capability to mentor younger generations and make them contribute positively to society.

Also speaking, the President of Wakirike Students Union, Owubokiri Bright Jamabo, noted that whilst Princess Ogan served as the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Okrika local government area, she paid bursary to students, an initiative that has not been done in a long while.

While noting that he was one of the beneficiaries of the bursary payment, Jamabo stressed that the action of Princess Ogan demonstrated someone who had passion for the upliftment Okrika youth.

He explained that the bursary payment assisted the students to solve pressing needs at the time and one that would not be forgotten in a hurry.

Responding to the flurry of honours, Amabelemabo Princess Ibiene Ogan commended both bodies for finding her worthy and noted that she only carried out responsibilities with a sense of history. She stressed that her actions whilst in office were driven by a sense of responsibility and her undying love for the people of Okrika, who she said deserve a better society.