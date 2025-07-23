Julius Okpor’s Killing: Grieving Family Denies Cultist Claims, Demands Full Independent Probe

The family of Julius Okpor, a 300-level Computer Science student at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, has demanded an independent investigation into his murder, vehemently rejecting reports linking him to cult group activities.

Julius, 26, from Okposi in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), was shot dead on Saturday, July 20, 2025, at Cecilia Road, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Ambassador Sopuruchukwu Ambrose Okpor, the deceased’s elder brother, insisted Justice was not a cultist and condemned the spread of misinformation regarding his brother’s character and the circumstances of his death.

He clarified that upon receiving a distress call on the night of the attack, he arrived at the scene with police officers to find his brother had died instantly.

The family took his remains to a military hospital on Aba Road, contrary to reports he was taken to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

Ambassador Okpor accused those spreading false narratives of possible complicity in the crime and advised online bloggers and media to verify their reports in order to avoid compounding the family’s grief.

He further expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Police Command for its prompt intervention but insisted only a transparent investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators would bring closure.

The Rivers State Police, led by Public Relations Officer SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed an ongoing investigation, describing the incident as a “suspected cult-related” killing. Police Commissioner Olugbenga Adepoju condemned the murder, urging the public to cooperate so the assailants can be brought to justice.

Until his death, Julius Okpor was recognized as an industrious student deeply rooted in his community, and his family’s call for a full investigation reflects their determination to clear his name and ensure true accountability is achieved.