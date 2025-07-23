UNIPORT At 50: Wike, Nigeria’s First Lady. Others Receive Doctorate Degrees

As the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) celebrates five decades of academic excellence, it has announced the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on distinguished Nigerians, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, an alumnus of the university.

Wike, who once served as Governor of Rivers State, will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Science in Political Science from his alma mater during the university’s forthcoming 36th Convocation Ceremony. The joint convocation covers the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions.

Other recipients of honorary degrees include the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; the Chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; and the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. Tinubu is to be awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Owunari Georgewill, made these announcements during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, held as part of activities commemorating the university’s 50th anniversary and 36th convocation ceremony.

Georgewill disclosed that the university would graduate a total of 14,861 students.

Of these, 9,788 will receive first degree certificates, 2,008 will be awarded postgraduate diplomas, 2,131 will receive master’s degrees, while 934 will be conferred with Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees.

Notably, 363 of the graduating students earned first-class honors.

He also revealed that the convocation lectures will be delivered by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and Aminu Bello Masari.

Reflecting on UNIPORT’s journey over the past 50 years—from its establishment in 1975 as a college to attaining full university status in 1977—Prof. Georgewill said the institution has grown into a global academic force.

According to him, the university now boasts 70 faculties, one college, and several study centers, with nearly all its academic programmes fully accredited, save for one with interim accreditation.

While celebrating its academic achievements, Georgewill acknowledged persistent challenges, notably accommodation shortages for both students and staff, and land encroachment by suspected land grabbers.

He expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, Rivers State Government, individuals, and non-governmental organizations for their continued support in advancing the university’s mission of excellence in teaching, research, and innovation.