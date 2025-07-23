Engr. John Yowika, MD Petrol Extra Energy Services Champions Manufacturing Of Fire Fighting Trucks In Nigeria

In a significant move aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s fire safety infrastructure, Petro Extra Energy Services Limited has announced plans to establish state-of-the-art fire fighting truck refurbishing centers across major cities in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the groundbreaking initiative is being executed in partnership with Italy-based Chinetti Carrozzeria, renowned manufacturers of Chinetti Fire Fighting Trucks. The disclosure was made on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, during a high-profile visit by Engr. John Yowika, Managing Director of Petro Extra Energy Services Limited, to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) headquarters in Abuja. He was accompanied by Engr. Fola Rotibi, representing Chinetti Carrozzeria, where they outlined their vision to optimize and recover existing fire fighting trucks in the country.

According to infirmation available to National Network Newspaper Petro Extra Energy Services Limited, the Nigerian representative of Chinetti Carrozzeria, has a proven track record of delivering exceptional services to industry giants such as NLNG and NNPCL.

The company, founded on the principles of trust, transparency, and accountability by Engr. John Eebu Yowika, is expanding its operations to align with Nigeria’s broader goals of safety, quality, and environmental sustainability.

The planned refurbishing centers, set to kick off in Abuja and Port Harcourt, will not only improve the efficiency of firefighting equipment but also create employment opportunities and foster skills acquisition among Nigerian youths.

During the media briefing, Engr. John Yowika expressed confidence in the company’s capacity to deliver world-class services, emphasizing that Petro Extra Energy Services Limited operates under strict industry best practices and regulatory standards.

“We have approved procedures in place that cover critical areas of our operations, and our certifications enable us to compete favorably with international establishments,” he stated. the company is already providing maintenance services for equipment, plants, and firefighting systems for several multinational and indigenous oil and gas firms.

Engr. Fola Rotibi, speaking on behalf of Chinetti Carrozzeria, highlighted the partnership’s long-term benefits, stating that the collaboration aims to bridge gaps in the availability of essential firefighting equipment in Nigeria. “This initiative will not only enhance our service offerings but also pave the way for local manufacturing of critical materials currently imported into the country,” he explained. The event was attended by key company executives, including Miss Zina Yowika, Executive Director; Engr. Isiaku Samkwai, COO; Miss Sharon Elenwo, HoD Accounts; and Mr. Inyang Ekanim, Personal Assistant to the Managing Director, among others.National Network Newspaper confirms that Petro Extra Energy Services Limited is already a major player in construction, environmental remediation, and facility maintenance within the oil and gas sector. With this new venture, the company is set to revolutionize fire safety management in Nigeria, ensuring that firefighting trucks across the nation are maintained to the highest operational standards. This development marks another milestone in Nigeria’s quest for self-reliance in critical sectors, driven by indigenous expertise and strategic international partnerships.