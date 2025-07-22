From RIWAMA To AMMC: Bro. Felix Obuah’s Journey Of Leadership, Philanthropy

…Provides Succor For Patients At Capstone Clinic

The impressive journey of one of Nigeria’s foremost philanthropists and public servants, Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah, continues to inspire across the spheres of leadership, sports development, and humanitarian service.

From his sterling tenure as Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) to his current role as Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Bro. Obuah has consistently exemplified visionary leadership, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to community development.

An astute sports promoter, Bro. Obuah owns the Go Round Football Club of Omoku, which under his guidance, has grown into a respected team in Nigerian football.

His contributions to the growth of sports earned him the National Patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in 2023—an honour that underscores his passion for youth development and sporting excellence.

In politics, Bro. Obuah’s legacy is equally impressive. He served two terms as Executive Chairman of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), where his administration delivered impactful projects that transformed the local community.

His influence expanded as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, a position he held for eight years with distinction. He was also the Director-General of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Organization, steering the successful campaigns that produced Governor Nyesom Wike and all PDP candidates in both the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

A hallmark of Bro. Obuah’s leadership is his deep belief in teamwork, inclusive governance, and service to humanity.

In his current role at AMMC, he continues to emphasize collaborative efforts to build sustainable urban systems and inspire progress.

This spirit of service was once again evident during his recent assessment tour of Capstone Clinic, a newly built medical facility in Omoku, established by his close associate, Dr. George Uba Adah.

During the tour, Dr. Adah led Bro. Obuah through the clinic’s wards, laboratories, theatres, and other medical facilities.

Bro. Obuah not only expressed appreciation for the clinic’s world-class infrastructure and commitment to healthcare excellence but also interacted warmly with patients—offering them words of encouragement and easing the financial burdens of several of them.

The visit was met with heartfelt gratitude from staff and patients, who hailed Bro. Obuah’s generosity and commitment to community welfare.

Dr. Adah commended the AMMC Coordinator’s unwavering support, describing it as a “true reflection of his compassionate nature and concern for the wellbeing of ordinary citizens.”

According to Dr. Adah, the investment in Capstone Clinic is part of a broader effort to position Omoku as a hub for medical tourism, anchored on accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare.

Bro. Obuah was accompanied on the visit by notable figures including Hon. Onyebuchi Irona, PAJAH, and Hon. Zik Nwikiri, among others—underscoring the significance of the event within and beyond the community.

Whether through politics, sports, or health initiatives, Bro. Felix Obuah continues to embody the values of hope, unity, and progress.

His life’s work remains a shining example of how leadership fused with philanthropy can truly transform lives.

As an African proverb wisely puts it, “A man who uses his hands to give will never lack bread.” Bro. Obuah’s enduring generosity affirms this truth—one kind gesture at a time.