Obuah Hosts Igburu Chiefs, Calls For Unity

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Bro Felix Amechi Obuah, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, received a delegation of Igburu traditional rulers and chiefs at his country home in Omoku, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

The delegation, led by Chief Bright Abali, Ochi Oha of Ohiauga Community, visited Obuah to seek his fatherly counsel and intervention on matters concerning the ascension to the ancient Eze Igburu traditional stool.

Speaking during the visit, Chief Abali stated that the clan had experienced prolonged uncertainty over the rightful occupant of the Eze Igburu throne, a situation he said was beginning to threaten unity among the people. He described Obuah as a respected leader known for wisdom and impartiality, and urged him to intervene by engaging stakeholders to resolve the matter peacefully.

Abali also presented Mr. Smart Orike as a consensus candidate for the throne, emphasizing that his emergence followed a series of consultations. He pleaded with Obuah to lend support to a peaceful resolution and discourage any attempt to politicize the traditional institution.

In response, Obuah began by quoting from the Bible, specifically Romans 13, stating that all power comes from God who gives it to whomever He chooses. He maintained a neutral stance, stressing that he neither supported nor opposed any candidate in the contest for the throne.

Obuah cautioned against politicizing traditional matters and urged Chief Abali and other stakeholders to prioritize peace and unity in the process. He warned that any leader who involves himself in divisive politics under the guise of tradition risks losing credibility.

“Igburu is my place, and I would not want anything that will divide her,” Obuah said, adding “Leadership is from God, and whoever emerges as Eze Igburu should be embraced by all for the good of the clan.”

He urged all parties to remain patient and avoid desperation, adding that God sees the heart and ordains leaders in His own time. He advised that the process of choosing the Eze Igburu should be peaceful and inclusive, with all stakeholders working together for the collective interest of the people.

Mr. Smart Orike, who was also present, thanked Obuah for his fatherly guidance and reaffirmed his commitment to peace, unity, and the will of God. He stated that he was not desperate and would accept the outcome of the process in good faith.