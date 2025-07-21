Bro Obuah’s Philanthropy Shines Bright 2 Years Post SWAN Honour

It has now been two years since Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah, former Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) and currently the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), was conferred with the prestigious National Patron Award of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

This accolade not only honored his longstanding commitment to the growth of Nigerian sports but also acknowledged his remarkable contributions to philanthropy and societal development.

The award ceremony, held at Krisdera Hotels and Resort in Omoku, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, brought together an elite gathering of sports personalities, journalists, and dignitaries.

Then SWAN’s National President, Dr. Honour Sirawoo had emphasized that the National Patron Award was reserved for individuals whose support has been pivotal in advancing sports development in Nigeria.

Bro. Obuah’s elevation from State Patron to National Patron was a testament to his unwavering fatherly support for the association and his extensive backing of both grassroots and professional sports.

Over the past two years, Bro. Obuah’s philanthropic footprint has grown significantly. Beyond championing sports through his founding of the Go-Round Football Club of Omoku, he has expanded his outreach to include scholarships for underprivileged youths, provision of training facilities, and essential sports equipment that have empowered many aspiring athletes.

His emphasis on sports as a vehicle for national unity and talent discovery has inspired a new generation of athletes like ex-Go Round FC and Super Eagles keeper, Stanley Nwabali who now dream bigger and have the means to pursue those dreams.

In his current role as Coordinator of the AMMC, Bro. Obuah has leveraged his administrative expertise to promote community development projects that complement his philanthropic activities.

Initiatives in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment have flourished under his leadership, demonstrating his holistic approach to societal upliftment. His work has not only improved lives but also underscored the interconnection between sports and broader social progress.

The sporting community holds high expectations for Bro. Obuah’s continued engagement. Many stakeholders look forward to his advocacy for increased collaboration between government, private sector, and sports bodies to create sustainable platforms that nurture athletic talent across Nigeria.

There is also hope that his leadership will further galvanize support for SWAN, helping to position the association as a key player in sports journalism and development nationwide.

As the memory of his swearing-in as National Patron glows brightly, Bro. Felix Obuah continues to embody the essence of a true sports promoter and philanthropist.

His journey underscores the difference passionate individuals can make in society, and his legacy is set to inspire both present and future generations who share his vision for Nigerian sports and national development.