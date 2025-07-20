Satisfaction Food Village Turns 3

Satisfaction Food Village, a popular eatery in the heart of Bori, is celebrating its third anniversary today, Thursday, July 17, 2025.

This celebration marks three years of providing quality food and exceptional service to the people of Ogoniland and beyond. The restaurant, founded by Chief Lesi Maol, an Ogoni-born business mogul and philanthropist, has been a game-changer in the culinary scene of Ogoniland.

Customers who spoke to our correspondent praised the restaurant for its top-notch service, quality food, and refreshing drinks. Peter Dumka, a regular customer, said, “Satisfaction Food Village has set the bar high with their quality food, cold drinks, and ice cream. Their chilled drinks and shawarma are my go-to during the heat period. I love the way they quench my thirst and satisfy my cravings.”

Barinua Nwinee, another satisfied customer, added, “The service is excellent, and the staff are friendly. I love their bread and snacks, and the quality is always consistent. I’ve been coming here for three years now, and I’ve never been disappointed.” Amos Johnson, who has been patronizing the restaurant since its inception, said, “Satisfaction Food Village has been a blessing to the people of Ogoniland. The management has done an excellent job in providing quality services and employment opportunities to not just Ogoni people but also strangers amongst us.”

Mr. Uche Goodness, a trader in Bori, whose family is a fan of Satisfaction Bread, praised the management for their consistency in quality. “My family loves their bread, and I encourage them to keep up the good work. They are doing a great job in providing quality food to the people of Ogoniland. Their bread is always fresh, and their pastries are delicious.”

Chief Lesi Maol established Satisfaction Food Village to satisfy the cravings of people in Ogoniland and adjoining areas. His vision of providing continental dishes at affordable prices without compromising on quality has been well-received by the community. As Satisfaction Food Village celebrates its third anniversary, customers and well-wishers are rejoicing in the joy of having such an excellent eatery in their midst.

The management has promised to continue improving its services and providing quality food to the people of Ogoniland. With its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Satisfaction Food Village is poised to remain a top destination for food lovers in the region. The restaurant’s menu offers a wide range of delicious dishes, from local delicacies to continental cuisine, all prepared with love and care.

As the restaurant celebrates this milestone, it’s worth noting that Satisfaction Food Village has become a hub for social gatherings. Many people have made friends and connections over a meal or snack at the restaurant. The restaurant’s staff are always happy to accommodate special requests and make every visit a memorable one.

In a special message, Chief Lesi Maol, the founder of Satisfaction Food Village, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the numerous customers who have patronized the restaurant over the years. “We are grateful for the loyalty and support of our customers, which has enabled us to reach this milestone. We promise to continue introducing meals of international standards at affordable prices, while maintaining our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Our vision is to make Satisfaction Food Village a household name, not just in Ogoniland, but across the region.”

Satisfaction Food Village offers a comprehensive range of services to cater to diverse customer needs. Beyond its popular eatery, the establishment provides indoor and outdoor catering services for events and special occasions, ensuring delicious food in any setting. Additionally, Satisfaction Food Village offers convenient delivery services, bringing their mouth-watering dishes right to customers’ doorsteps. Furthermore, they also provide wholesale services, supplying their quality food products to businesses and organizations. With these services, Satisfaction Food Village has become a one-stop solution for all food needs, whether it’s a family dinner, corporate event, or business venture.