Nigeria Mourns As Ex-President Buhari Laid To Rests

The historic town of Daura in Katsina State played host to a somber occasion on Tuesday as Nigeria bid farewell to former President Muhammadu Buhari who reportedly died in London on Sunday.

The late former President’s burial, held in accordance with Islamic rites, drew mourners from all walks of life, showcasing the profound impact he had on the nation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received Buhari’s remains upon arrival at the Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsinaa, accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Other notable attendees included First Lady, Remi Tinubu, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Guinea Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Niger President, Omar Tchiani, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Jack-Rich Tein, Governors, Ministers and Service Chiefs, who all paid their respects to the late leader.

The streets of Daura were filled with mourners, including friends, family members, and associates of the late former President.

The somber atmosphere was palpable, with many Nigerians gathering to pay their last respects to a leader who left an indelible mark on the country’s history.

Buhari’s body was interred in his compound in Daura, as per his family’s wishes.

The burial ceremony, which took place at 2:00 p.m., was attended by prominent Nigerians and marked the final farewell to a leader who served Nigeria with dedication and integrity.