NDDC Boss Charges Communities In Niger Delta To Protect Projects Sited In Their Areas

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Debelopment Commission ,(NNDC), Chief Samuel Ongbuku , has charged the various communities in the region to join hands and protect the projects sited in their towns and villages .

Chief Ongbuku made the call during the week, when he spoke with our correspondent at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa.

According to the NDDC boss, the interventionist agency would do all it could do to uplift the life standard of the people as contained in their mandate but the protection of the projects sited in their areas is their responsibility.

Chief Ongbuku who was speaking about the solar lights and other major projects being embarked upon, by the commission explained that the NDDC would do all it could to install and maintain these projects but the safety of these projects lies with the various communities

To effectively do this, he advised them to form vigilante groups, community Development Communities ( CDC,) and other lawful outfits to protect these projects.

NDDC he pointed out , could only install and maintain them but cannot safeguard them because it does not have what it takes to do so.

On the recent NDDC first sport festival held in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Ongbuku explained that he was satisfied with the outcome of the sports competition.

According to him, the reason to venture into it was well achieved in the region.. ” We decided to venture into it to expose the abondant sports talents in our region and we did achieve it.