Birthday Message: Tambuwal Applauds Obi’s Integrity

Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has captured national attention with an inspiring birthday tribute to former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, on his 64th birthday.

Tambuwal’s heartfelt message, widely shared on Friday, stood out for its depth and sincerity, striking a chord with Nigerians across political divides.

“In a time when our nation yearns for principled leadership and moral clarity, your life has come to represent the possibility of a politics grounded in integrity, discipline, and service,” Tambuwal wrote, lauding Obi’s reputation for honesty and selfless governance.

He praised Obi for always choosing values over expediency:

“You have consistently chosen the path of prudence over populism, of compassion over convenience, and of conscience over conformity.”

Reflecting on Obi’s tenure as governor, Tambuwal noted:

“As former Governor of Anambra State, your tenure was marked by fiscal responsibility, investment in education and health, and a governance model that placed the people first.”

Tambuwal went further to acknowledge Obi’s enduring impact outside office:

“Your continued support to schools, hospitals, and communities across Nigeria speaks volumes of your philanthropy and commitment to humanity.”

He concluded with a heartfelt prayer for Obi’s future:

“As you mark this new age, may you be granted greater strength, wisdom, and grace to remain steadfast in your convictions — and may your voice continue to echo where it matters most: in the hearts of the people.

I wish you peace, health, and many more years of impactful service to our beloved country.”

Ending with warmth, Tambuwal added:

“Happy 64th Birthday, Your Excellency.” Tambuwal’s message has been widely described as the highlight of the day’s celebrations, resonating far beyond party lines and setting social media abuzz with admiration.