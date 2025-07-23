Obi’s Fmr. Aide Responds To Edo State Gov Over Threat To Obi’s Life

Dr. Moses Paul, an aide to the former Anambra State governor, has expressed strong disapproval following a viral video, cautioning against any attempts to intimidate Peter Obi.

Sharing his stance via his official X account, he addressed the Edo State governor directly, emphasizing that every Nigerian, including Peter Obi, has the constitutional right to freedom of movement.

He firmly warned that no governor — regardless of political desperation —should assume they can suppress or silence the voices of Nigerians, declaring that such tactics no longer have a place in today’s Nigeria.

According to Moses, Paul wrote on his official X handle,

“Let me also warn, and I say this with all sense of responsibility, that no governor, no matter how desperate, must think they can silence or intimidate Nigerians. That era is gone. You cannot threaten a nation awake”.

A viral video circulating online shows the Governor of Edo State warning the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, not to enter Edo without proper security clearance.

Commenting on the incident, Monday Okphebolo stated that shortly after Obi’s previous visit, three individuals were killed. He emphasized that, due to this, Obi must obtain security clearance before any future visits to the state.

In Monday Okphebolo’s words, “After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.”