Nigeria In Bondage Under Tinubu, Obasanjo Laments

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Nigeria as a nation in bondage, weighed down by insecurity, economic hardship, and sectional leadership under President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at his Abeokuta residence on Friday while receiving leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from the southern region, who visited as part of their 2027 election consultations, Obasanjo said Nigeria urgently needs a leader who embodies true national identity.

“We are in bondage. Let us keep watching the situation, but more importantly, let us pray that God delivers us,” Guardian quoted Obasanjo as saying.

The former president, who reiterated that he has no partisan affiliation, emphasized:

“I belong to no party. Nigeria is my political party. I only care about the country’s progress.”

Obasanjo warned that national apathy could continue to hand power to leaders without vision or integrity. He lamented that Nigeria’s leadership has been defined by ethnicity rather than true nationhood:

“We have had Fulani Nigerian presidents, Hausa Nigerian presidents, Yoruba Nigerian presidents… but we’ve yet to have a true Nigerian president, one for all, not just their tribe. Until we do, our problems will remain.”

He further called for urgent action to tackle insecurity, rebuild the economy, and end tribal politics, adding:

“We have few genuine nationalists among politicians today. Most are in it for themselves. Nigeria has disappointed not only Africa but the entire world.”

During the visit, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, NNPP’s 2023 governorship candidate in Ogun State, echoed Obasanjo’s concerns, describing the political atmosphere as disheartening.

“If we truly want to build this country, we must start by putting the people’s needs first,” Oguntoyinbo said.

“As Nigerian youths, we are preparing to come out en masse in 2027 to elect true leaders.”

Chief Ademola Ayoade, NNPP Southwest Vice Chairman, explained that the delegation visited Obasanjo to seek his blessings and guidance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

When asked about a potential alliance with the ADC-led coalition, Ayoade responded:

“Not for now. We’re focused on our consultations. No alliance yet.”

He also dismissed speculation that the party’s national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, plans to defect to the APC: “It’s mere rumour. As far as we know, he’s not moving anywhere,” Ayoade said.