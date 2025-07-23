Enugu Govt Shuts Down Illegal Betting Outlets in Major Enforcement Drive

The Enugu State Government through the Gaming and Lotto Commission has intensified its enforcement against unlicensed gaming operators, shutting down four illegal outlets across the state in a sweeping operation.

Speaking to journalists during the drive, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prince Arinze Arum who led the operation explained the mandate of the Commission:

“As you know, the Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Commission is charged with regulating gaming and lottery in Enugu State. That means we license gaming operators and monitor their activities to ensure they operate within the law and comply with set rules. We have come out here today to enforce those rules.”

The Executive Secretary emphasized that the government is serious about promoting responsible gaming and building a structured, transparent gaming ecosystem:

“Licensed operators are part of a structured gaming ecosystem, and that begins with proper licensing. Anyone operating illegally behind the scenes is already creating problems, and we will not tolerate that.”

According to Prince Arum, four outlets—mostly operating in lounges, hotels, and bars—were sealed during the operation, with further actions ongoing:

“It is a continuous fight for us until we rid the state of illegal operators. So far today we have shut down four outlets, and we will continue after this place.”

Responding to questions about notice, Prince Arum revealed that the operators had been warned before the clampdown:

“We discovered that they were not licensed. We wrote to them, we communicated with them, but they presented information inconsistent with our licensing processes. Based on the evidence and information before us, whatever they claim to have is shrouded in fraud. If you don’t come to ratify your operations, we are going to shut you down. We have given them enough time, and today we are here to shut them down.”

The Executive Secretary noted that many of the sealed outlets were operated by Yanga Games Technologies, a company not based in Enugu:

“Their business is not domiciled in Enugu. They bring their machines down here and do business, and for us, that is not acceptable.”

He added that other illegal operators are also being targeted:

“We are not focusing only on Yanga Games. We’ve seen another called Doxx Bet that is not known by the state. We will shut them down. That’s what we’re going to do across board for any operator we find out there.”

Addressing whether the clampdown conflicts with Governor Peter Mbah’s business-friendly agenda, Prince Arum clarified:

“His Excellency’s mission is centred on growing the economy of Enugu State sevenfold, up to a $30 billion economy. That means you must entrench the ease of doing business. In our sector, part of achieving that is to simplify licensing procedures and compliance monitoring, which we have done.

From the point of applying for an operational licence to getting it issued does not exceed seven days—and you can apply from the comfort of your home. “We don’t take kindly to anybody who tries to circumvent that and operate under the radar. We know where all our licensed and approved operators and outlets are. What we are doing is in line with promoting the ease of doing business and building confidence so that investors know we have a structured gaming market.”