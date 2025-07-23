Cyber Fraudsters  Establish  Yahoo Academy In Abia

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Directorate, have uncovered an alleged cybercrime training centre in Umuahia, Abia State, popularly known as “Yahoo-Yahoo Hustle Kingdom.”

The Commission announced on Friday, July 18, 2025, via its official X account, that the operation led to the arrest of 23 suspects, including eight trainees undergoing cybercrime training and fifteen others suspected of being actively involved in internet fraud.

According to the EFCC, the raid followed credible intelligence, which revealed that the syndicate was operating from the Doofco Palace building, behind Government College, Umuahia. Other suspects were arrested in separate sting operations carried out in Umudike, Ahiaeke, and Umugu, all within Umuahia.

The eight arrested trainees were identified as Toona Henry, Tavershima Solomon, Chi Orseer James, Ubee Benjamin, Gabriel Ibe Ifeanyi, Tindue Godwin, Muhammed Terwase Micheal, and Destiny Andrew.

The other fifteen suspects include Okezie Almond, Precious Osmond, Kenneth Prospect, Iweobi Chika Augustine, Nedolisa Victor, Kanu Austin, Anolu David, Collins Chinedu, Joshua Nnamdi, Ogechi Chibuzor, Michael Chinonso, Prince Chigozie, Festus Nwogu, Michael Lazarus, and Kingsley Ndubuisi.

The Commission revealed that items recovered during the operation included two cars, 15 laptops, and 34 mobile phones, which are now in EFCC custody as investigations continue. “The suspects will soon be charged to court,” the EFCC said in its statement, reaffirming its commitment to cracking down on cybercrime and dismantling syndicates training young people to engage in fraudulent internet activities.