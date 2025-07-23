Metro

Cyber Fraudsters  Establish  Yahoo Academy In Abia

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 4 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Directorate, have uncovered an alleged cybercrime training centre in Umuahia, Abia State, popularly known as “Yahoo-Yahoo Hustle Kingdom.”

The Commission announced on Friday, July 18, 2025, via its official X account, that the operation led to the arrest of 23 suspects, including eight trainees undergoing cybercrime training and fifteen others suspected of being actively involved in internet fraud.

According to the EFCC, the raid followed credible intelligence, which revealed that the syndicate was operating from the Doofco Palace building, behind Government College, Umuahia. Other suspects were arrested in separate sting operations carried out in Umudike, Ahiaeke, and Umugu, all within Umuahia.

The eight arrested trainees were identified as Toona Henry, Tavershima Solomon, Chi Orseer James, Ubee Benjamin, Gabriel Ibe Ifeanyi, Tindue Godwin, Muhammed Terwase Micheal, and Destiny Andrew.

The other fifteen suspects include Okezie Almond, Precious Osmond, Kenneth Prospect, Iweobi Chika Augustine, Nedolisa Victor, Kanu Austin, Anolu David, Collins Chinedu, Joshua Nnamdi, Ogechi Chibuzor, Michael Chinonso, Prince Chigozie, Festus Nwogu, Michael Lazarus, and Kingsley Ndubuisi.

The Commission revealed that items recovered during the operation included two cars, 15 laptops, and 34 mobile phones, which are now in EFCC custody as investigations continue. “The suspects will soon be charged to court,” the EFCC said in its statement, reaffirming its commitment to cracking down on cybercrime and dismantling syndicates training young people to engage in fraudulent internet activities.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 4 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Enugu Govt Shuts Down Illegal Betting Outlets in Major Enforcement Drive

3 minutes ago

WAEC Set To Release 2025 May/June Exam Results

9 minutes ago

JAMB Accuses 20 Institutions Of Illegal Admissions

13 minutes ago

Fmr. Gov Ayo Fayose Survives ₦6.9bn EFCC Charge

15 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button