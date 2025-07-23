Ex-Nigerian Governor Mistaken As Madman For Spraying Money At Party

Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has revealed how a former Nigerian governor was arrested in the United Kingdom spraying pound sterling notes.

Olukoyede shared the story during a sensitisation event held in Lagos on Friday, aimed at educating stakeholders — including movie producers and bureau de change operators — on the dangers and illegality of naira mutilation and abuse.

While speaking during a question-and-answer session, the EFCC boss narrated the incident as part of a broader discussion on the agency’s ongoing efforts to tackle corruption. He disclosed that the EFCC is currently investigating 18 sitting governors across the country and will intensify actions once their tenures come to an end.

“I will give you an experience we had in EFCC. There was a time in this country when we were investigating a governor. We don’t wait until they finish their tenures before we investigate,” he said.

“As I’m talking to you, I’m investigating about 18 governors who are still serving. When they leave (office), we will go to the next level.”

He then recounted the case of one particular governor who, immediately after handing over power, fled Nigeria for the UK to evade arrest.

“Coincidentally, that week happens to be his birthday. He organised a birthday party in the hotel where he was staying,” Olukoyede explained.

“While the party was going on, he started spraying pounds — 50 bills and 10 bills. So the manager of the hotel was called. He came down and saw the former governor spraying pounds. He had never seen such a thing in his life so he had to call 911.”

According to Olukoyede, when the UK’s Metropolitan Police arrived, the hotel manager insisted the former governor needed to be arrested, believing he was mentally unstable.

“The ex-governor was arrested and they wanted to put him in an ambulance,” he said.

It reportedly took the intervention of friends, associates, and two serving Nigerian governors who were at the party to convince the police that the former governor was not mentally ill but a wealthy politician from Nigeria. Olukoyede used the incident to highlight how reckless financial behaviour by public officials not only undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s institutions but also draws international embarrassment.