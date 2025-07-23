WAEC Set To Release 2025 May/June Exam Results

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially announced that the results of the 2025 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released on or before Thursday, August 4.

According to the platform WAEC made this disclosure on Sunday through a statement by the Head of National Office, Dr. Amos Dangut, and issued by Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, Head of the Public Affairs Unit.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns and confusion fueled by a fake viral press release falsely claiming that the 2025 WASSCE results had been cancelled due to widespread exam malpractice and digital leakages.

WAEC strongly refuted the rumour, labeling it as fake news from mischief-makers aiming to mislead the public and cause panic among candidates and their families.

The council emphasized that it had concluded marking all scripts and is now in the final stages of result collation and release.

“The said examination has not been cancelled. The Council has just completed marking, and results will be released on or before August 4,” WAEC stated.

WAEC also cautioned the public to rely only on information disseminated through its official and verified communication channels and not to be swayed by unverified social media reports.

Students and stakeholders are urged to stay alert and await the official release of the results through WAEC’s official portals. To check your 2025 WAEC result when released, visit: www.waecdirect.org