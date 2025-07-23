Activist Slumps, Dies In Front Of  In Lagos Residence

Nigerian activist, Comrade Obawolu Adedoja Aanu, is dead. According to Sahara Reporters, Aanu slumped and died at the entrance of her home in Lagos. The unfortunate incident occurred after she returned from her shop on Saturday evening.

Aanu was a well-known activist and vocal advocate for social justice. Until her death, she was affiliated with the several organisations including the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and the People’s Conscience.

”Comrade Obawolu Adedoja Aanu, a member of civil society, passed away yesterday (Saturday) evening,” a fellow activist close to her told the aforementioned publication.

“She slumped and died at the entrance of her house while returning home from her shop. She was a very active and energetic comrade.”

Until her death, she was a consistent presence at protests, advocacy meetings, and civic engagements aimed at holding public officials accountable.

Her sudden passing has left colleagues and associates in deep sorrow.

This comes barely four months after the death of a rights activist, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, widely known as “Revolutionary Alfa.”

Comrade Sulaiman died in an auto accident along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Road in Ogun State.

He was 53 years old at the time of his death.

Sulaiman was reportedly travelling to Ibadan when the vehicle he was in was involved in a fatal crash. At the time of his passing, he served as the Executive Chairman of the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) and as the Chairman of the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS).