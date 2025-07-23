JAMB Accuses 20 Institutions Of Illegal Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it has uncovered 9,469 illegal admissions carried out in 20 tertiary institutions across Nigeria for the 2024 academic session.

The board revealed that these admissions were done outside its official Central Admission Processing System, also known as CAPS.

This platform is the approved method for offering and accepting admissions into Nigerian higher institutions.

It was designed to make the admission process more transparent and to ensure that candidates are treated fairly based on set criteria.

JAMB has maintained that any admission given outside CAPS is not valid. According to JAMB the system was created to prevent such practices and to allow students to check their admission status directly without depending solely on the institutions.

The Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, recently spoke at the 2025 JAMB policy meeting in Abuja, where he confirmed that all admissions not processed through CAPS are illegal.

He warned that any school or individual found engaging in such practices will face consequences.

These may include losing access to government support or facing legal action.

JAMB has long warned that students who accept admission through illegal means will not be eligible for the National Youth Service Corps.

The board has continued to urge all institutions to stick to CAPS and avoid backdoor admissions.

