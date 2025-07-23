NSML Wins Maritime Excellence Award, Reaffirms Commitment To Capacity Building

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has reiterated the critical role of maritime training and capacity development as key enablers for navigating the evolving global maritime regulatory landscape.

Speaking at the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) Conference held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, NSML’s Managing Director, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, represented by Mr. Mutiu Olayiwole, Manager, Finance & Corporate Services delivered an insightful paper titled “The Evolving Global Maritime Regulatory Environment – The Role of Maritime Training and Capacity Development.”

In his remarks, Ahmed highlighted that the maritime industry, which serves as the backbone of global trade, is experiencing swift regulatory changes driven by environmental concerns, technological advancements, and human capital needs.

He further observed that this new regulatory landscape, shaped by the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) decarbonisation targets and a heightened focus on cyber risks, requires a maritime workforce that is highly skilled, adaptable, and prepared for the future.

Ahmed emphasised the importance of closing the knowledge and skills gap created by regulatory and technological shifts.

He also advocated for continuous update of training curricula covering environmental compliance, digital operations, cyber security awareness, and the practical application of international maritime conventions.

“Compliance, safety, and operational efficiency hinge on our ability to train and empower seafarers and maritime professionals to meet the moment,” he stated.

Ahmed also stressed NSML’s strategic investments in human capital development, particularly through the Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) in Bonny, Rivers State.

The MCOE is the first training facility in Africa to receive accreditation from the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA). It is also certified by DNV and approved by NIMASA, enabling it to deliver STCW 2010-compliant courses.

“NSML is proud to champion Nigeria’s maritime development, not just through vessels and infrastructure, but by investing in the people who power the industry,” Ahmed affirmed.

He commended AMJON for its crucial role in shaping maritime discourse and reaffirmed NSML’s unwavering commitment to building a resilient, safe, and sustainable maritime future for Nigeria and the African continent.

A major highlight of the conference was the presentation of the Maritime Excellence Service Award to NSML by AMJON.

The award recognises NSML’s outstanding contributions to sustainable shipping and the transformation of Nigeria’s maritime sector through world-class training, operational innovation, and strategic investments.

Through its Structured Cadetship Development Programme (SCDP), NSML has trained over 200 cadets, many of whom are now actively engaged in the company’s operations.

This has contributed to an 85% Nigerianisation rate of crew aboard NSML-managed vessels and 100% Nigerian staffing in onshore roles.

NSML also operates one of the most sophisticated maritime simulation suites in Africa. This facility offers immersive, real-time training covering bridge, engine room, and cargo operations, as well as emergency response scenarios, ensuring trainees are well-prepared for global maritime challenges.

Beyond training, NSML remains a leader in the transformation of Nigeria’s maritime sector. The company is overseeing the construction of a 23,000m³ LPG vessel in South Korea and advancing its fleet renewal strategy by replacing aging steam vessels with modern, dual-fuel LNG carriers such as AXIOS II and AKTORAS.